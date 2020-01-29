California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,285,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,924 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.74% of Public Storage worth $273,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $223.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.44. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.04. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $199.53 and a twelve month high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $729.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.26 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 60.98%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus decreased their price target on Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.13.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

