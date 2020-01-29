California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,745,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 736,956 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of Chevron worth $571,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after buying an additional 4,401,622 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 11,524.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after buying an additional 1,387,127 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,367,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,145,000 after buying an additional 327,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Chevron by 412.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 402,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,701,000 after buying an additional 323,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $111.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $109.98 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Cowen cut their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.87.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.