California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,787,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,100,807 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 0.7% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.34% of Pfizer worth $736,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,627,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,147 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,492,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $808,173,000 after purchasing an additional 369,603 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,332,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,238,000 after purchasing an additional 45,147 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,248,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,376,000 after purchasing an additional 546,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,210,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,091,000 after purchasing an additional 515,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.72.

PFE opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

