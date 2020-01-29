California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884,484 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 12,810 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Cigna worth $180,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Cigna by 258.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CI. ValuEngine upgraded Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.29.

CI opened at $205.33 on Wednesday. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $141.95 and a one year high of $214.44. The company has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.87.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.17. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $2,476,629.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,550,818.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

