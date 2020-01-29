California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,867,392 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 105,352 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.71% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $239,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $193,410.89. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 17,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $1,053,213.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,800.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,287 shares of company stock worth $15,533,272. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.89.

CTSH opened at $62.60 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $56.73 and a 12-month high of $74.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.32. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

