California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,133,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 82,977 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.82% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $244,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,006.5% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,826.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $96,607.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,069 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,839.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,975 shares of company stock worth $358,011. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $59.67 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.46 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.06.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.26%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

