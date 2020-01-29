California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,594,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,152 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.80% of Eversource Energy worth $220,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 124,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,623,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 458,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 78,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.79.

ES opened at $91.79 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $92.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.17.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

