California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.17 Billion Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,685,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466,805 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.1% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Facebook worth $1,166,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,862.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total transaction of $27,336,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 538,160 shares of company stock valued at $104,029,771 in the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $217.79 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.43 and a 52-week high of $222.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.73 and a 200-day moving average of $195.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $620.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.30.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

