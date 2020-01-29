California Public Employees Retirement System Has $171.65 Million Stock Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,011,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.76% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $171,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.56.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $166.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.13. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12-month low of $120.06 and a 12-month high of $174.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.90%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

