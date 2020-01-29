California Public Employees Retirement System Has $196.09 Million Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,636,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,643 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.82% of Entergy worth $196,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 174.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,965,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,178 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1,812.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 719,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,485,000 after acquiring an additional 682,238 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 497.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 769,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,320,000 after acquiring an additional 640,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,716,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,617,651,000 after acquiring an additional 597,926 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Entergy by 866.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 422,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,620,000 after buying an additional 379,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.73.

Shares of ETR opened at $129.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.73 and a 200-day moving average of $115.51. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $86.20 and a one year high of $131.49. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.23. Entergy had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

