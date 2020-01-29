California Public Employees Retirement System Has $229.07 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,693,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63,421 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.75% of Paychex worth $229,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 91.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 58.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 69.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,673.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $88.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.87. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.40 and a 1-year high of $89.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

