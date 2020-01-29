California Public Employees Retirement System Has $687.95 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,494,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 707,007 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 0.6% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.26% of Intel worth $687,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Intel by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Intel by 329.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $141,357.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.04. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $297.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.