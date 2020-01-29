California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,541 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.2% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.68% of PepsiCo worth $1,303,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,723 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $180,697,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1,981.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,037,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,248,000 after buying an additional 987,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after buying an additional 890,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,437,000 after buying an additional 678,911 shares during the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP opened at $142.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.20. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.51 and a twelve month high of $144.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

