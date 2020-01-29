California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 788,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,391 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Allergan worth $150,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGN. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Allergan during the 3rd quarter valued at $605,844,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,205 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 415.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,777,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,555 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,436,000. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,887,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allergan alerts:

Shares of Allergan stock opened at $189.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.75 and a 200 day moving average of $174.87. The firm has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.64. Allergan plc has a 1 year low of $114.27 and a 1 year high of $194.61.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 58.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. Allergan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Allergan’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AGN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.63.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.