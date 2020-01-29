California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,747 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.83% of Essex Property Trust worth $164,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $308.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $265.37 and a 12 month high of $334.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.05%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, COO John F. Burkart sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.89, for a total value of $1,376,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,054.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total transaction of $1,360,073.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,528.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $355.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.14.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

