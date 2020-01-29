California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,880,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 33,120 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of Lowe’s Companies worth $225,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,375,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $371,174,000 after buying an additional 82,781 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $185,286,000 after buying an additional 1,141,155 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,541,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $169,339,000 after buying an additional 53,076 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,374,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $151,210,000 after buying an additional 45,092 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,118,428 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $122,982,000 after buying an additional 21,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $121.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $123.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.88.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.