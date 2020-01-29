California Public Employees Retirement System Makes New $201.29 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,898,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,285,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.31% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,017,230,000 after acquiring an additional 38,109,492 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,688,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,193,000 after acquiring an additional 532,711 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,154,000 after acquiring an additional 790,105 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,946,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,035,000 after acquiring an additional 428,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,314,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,744,000 after acquiring an additional 51,751 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $68.69 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $70.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.54.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.