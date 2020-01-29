California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 10,111 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 635,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,111 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Becton Dickinson and worth $172,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 696,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 6,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.95, for a total value of $135,582.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total transaction of $9,051,257.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,312 shares in the company, valued at $68,989,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,954 shares of company stock worth $33,953,362 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.90.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $282.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a PE ratio of 72.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $221.47 and a 12-month high of $283.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

