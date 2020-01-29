California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 120,824 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,177,740 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,824 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of CVS Health worth $236,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 24,433 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,029 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

CVS Health stock opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.55.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 427,786 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,338. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.