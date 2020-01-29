California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 16,292 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,292 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $180,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,161,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,652,000 after purchasing an additional 85,012 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 910,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 633,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $131,300,000 after purchasing an additional 75,627 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 545,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,966,000 after purchasing an additional 51,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 43.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 428,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,573,000 after purchasing an additional 129,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

GS stock opened at $242.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $180.73 and a one year high of $250.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.53.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

