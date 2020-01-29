California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 3,644,196 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,644,196 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.1% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.50% of Verizon Communications worth $1,263,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 208,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,803,000 after buying an additional 18,183 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,715 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,333 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.19. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $62.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Nomura lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.41.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.