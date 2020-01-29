California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 414,356 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,709,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 414,356 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.31% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $158,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 23,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 9,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $889,905.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,386,372.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $279,009.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,914.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,436 shares of company stock valued at $14,439,091 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Compass Point set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.04.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $98.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.19 and a 200-day moving average of $92.79. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $99.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.45.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

