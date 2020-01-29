California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 4,299 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Charter Communications worth $182,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.47, for a total value of $569,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,401,183.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock opened at $499.34 on Wednesday. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $287.58 and a 1-year high of $517.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $108.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.30, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $443.79.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. BidaskClub raised Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $455.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $470.09.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

