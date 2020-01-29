California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 50,485 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,807,834 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,485 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of QUALCOMM worth $247,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 217.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $89.15 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $102.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $1,276,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,318.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,622,253.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 58,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

