California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 65,713 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,630,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,713 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.83% of WEC Energy Group worth $242,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,158,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,347,547,000 after acquiring an additional 550,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,914,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,608,613,000 after buying an additional 299,918 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,251,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,142,000 after buying an additional 181,076 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 128.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 249,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after buying an additional 140,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,479,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,690,000 after buying an additional 110,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $88,070.00. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.55.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $98.50 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12-month low of $69.76 and a 12-month high of $99.70. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.50.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.66%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

