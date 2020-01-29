California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,284,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,653 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Linde worth $273,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.3% during the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 55,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,661,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 11.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,427,000 after buying an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.4% during the third quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $207.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.90. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $159.08 and a 52 week high of $214.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.24.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

