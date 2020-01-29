California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,224,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,881 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 1.0% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.39% of AT&T worth $1,103,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 206,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 39,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in AT&T by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 64,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $344,000. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $281.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

