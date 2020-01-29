California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 883,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,721 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.75% of Verisign worth $170,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Verisign by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,860,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,062,398,000 after buying an additional 214,629 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Verisign by 11.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 648,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,353,000 after buying an additional 65,745 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Verisign by 25.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 440,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,133,000 after buying an additional 89,295 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Verisign by 695.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 211,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,974,000 after buying an additional 185,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Verisign by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 208,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,138,000 after buying an additional 69,403 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisign alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRSN. BidaskClub raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Shares of Verisign stock opened at $210.97 on Wednesday. Verisign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.75 and a 52 week high of $221.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.68. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.01.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.