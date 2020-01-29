California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.84% of AutoZone worth $239,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,859,000 after acquiring an additional 146,643 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in AutoZone by 8.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 467,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,559,000 after acquiring an additional 34,467 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 5.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in AutoZone by 67.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,612,000 after acquiring an additional 40,208 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in AutoZone by 76.5% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 97,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,004,000 after acquiring an additional 42,361 shares during the period. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AZO shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 target price (up from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush downgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,225.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,357.00 to $1,363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,240.40.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,107.58 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $814.49 and a 12 month high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,181.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,141.17.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.86% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $13.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

