California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 17,292 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,214,155 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 17,292 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Target worth $155,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Target by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Shares of Target stock opened at $115.44 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $69.07 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.67 and a 200-day moving average of $109.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

