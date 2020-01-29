California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 34,230 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,302,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,230 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Caterpillar worth $192,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,513,000. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.24.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $136.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.05 and a 200-day moving average of $135.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.75 and a 12 month high of $150.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $10,098,505.41. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

