California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 35,440 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,072,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,440 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.83% of Equity Residential worth $248,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at about $937,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Equity Residential by 58.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Equity Residential by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 618,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,318,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In related news, Chairman Samuel Zell sold 81,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $6,873,102.00. Also, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $266,978.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,865 shares in the company, valued at $556,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,146 shares of company stock worth $8,961,613 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.16.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $82.72 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $70.78 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.38 and its 200-day moving average is $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.85%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.