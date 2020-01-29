California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 5,077 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,077 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Alphabet worth $1,340,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $224,201,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 59.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $318,720,000 after purchasing an additional 97,515 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Alphabet by 13.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 694,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $752,469,000 after purchasing an additional 82,003 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $102,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,450.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,500.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,396.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1,271.43. The company has a market cap of $1,000.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $13.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,480.25.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

