California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 65,420 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,528,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 65,420 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.84% of Yum! Brands worth $254,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $150,016.23. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,268,607.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on YUM shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.94.

YUM opened at $104.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.08. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.52 and a 1 year high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.88%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

