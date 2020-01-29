California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 89,301 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,843,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89,301 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.58% of Republic Services worth $165,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,974,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,906,000 after purchasing an additional 581,754 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 49.2% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,607,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,105,000 after purchasing an additional 530,272 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 19.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,900,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,012,000 after purchasing an additional 471,862 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,840,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,310,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services stock opened at $94.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.49. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.03 and a 1-year high of $95.18.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total transaction of $188,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $551,260. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RSG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. CIBC began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

