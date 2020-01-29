California Public Employees Retirement System Takes $178.23 Million Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,164,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,225,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.41% of Truist Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $54.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The company has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

