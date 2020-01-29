California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,378,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,104 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.80% of Motorola Solutions worth $222,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 17.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Gabelli raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.88.

MSI stock opened at $179.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.56. Motorola Solutions Inc has a one year low of $114.54 and a one year high of $182.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.78.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 114.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.48%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.