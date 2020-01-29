California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,362,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,414,534 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.58% of Progressive worth $243,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Progressive by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 288,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,890,000 after buying an additional 93,695 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,947,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Morgan Stanley downgraded Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.71.

PGR opened at $76.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.98. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $64.70 and a 1-year high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 8.69%. Research analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

In related news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $758,635.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,400.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,627,981.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,090,412.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,817 shares of company stock worth $3,493,237. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

