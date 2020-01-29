California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,656,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,125 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.81% of Ball worth $171,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 184,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Ball by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 523,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,132,000 after purchasing an additional 26,715 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 146,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ball by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 163,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,417,000 after purchasing an additional 92,545 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.39.

In related news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $429,843.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,140 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,853.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,281,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 452,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,336,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,973,069. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BLL opened at $72.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.67. Ball Co. has a one year low of $48.81 and a one year high of $81.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.75.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

