Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ELY. Compass Point set a $21.50 price objective on Callaway Golf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.69.

Shares of ELY opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.26. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $14.49 and a 1 year high of $22.33.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $536,416.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,552 shares in the company, valued at $186,519.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Callaway Golf by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 10,803 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Callaway Golf by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 490,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after buying an additional 311,214 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Callaway Golf by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

