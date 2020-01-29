Canaccord Genuity Cuts Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target to C$2.75

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.80% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.25 target price on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

CIA traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.04. 459,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.57. Champion Iron has a 1-year low of C$1.31 and a 1-year high of C$3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.32.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$160.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$183.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Champion Iron will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

