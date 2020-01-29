Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $94.00. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CNI. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.31.

NYSE CNI opened at $94.01 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $80.95 and a twelve month high of $96.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.32.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

