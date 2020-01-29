Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.11. The company had a trading volume of 350,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.32. The stock has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $80.95 and a 1-year high of $96.53.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

