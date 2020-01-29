Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Cut to $97.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.18% from the company’s previous close.

CNI has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $94.01 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $80.95 and a fifty-two week high of $96.53. The stock has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2,838.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 180,965,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $366,305,000 after acquiring an additional 174,805,844 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 47,880,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,675,564,000 after acquiring an additional 362,912 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,335,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,236,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,351,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,882,111,000 after acquiring an additional 535,990 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 20,312,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,193,237,000 after acquiring an additional 372,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.