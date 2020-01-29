Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

CNI stock opened at $94.01 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $80.95 and a 52-week high of $96.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.5% in the third quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 53.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

