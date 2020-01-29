Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Stock analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CNI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.41.

CNI stock opened at $94.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.32. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $80.95 and a 12-month high of $96.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,772,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,446,000 after acquiring an additional 277,486 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,408,000 after acquiring an additional 64,661 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.7% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,354,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,662,000 after acquiring an additional 36,111 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 971,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,610,000 after acquiring an additional 45,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,426,000 after acquiring an additional 293,663 shares in the last quarter. 53.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

