Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given a C$97.00 Price Target by CSFB Analysts

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) has been given a C$97.00 price target by equities researchers at CSFB in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 22.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$119.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$135.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$123.15.

CNR traded up C$2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$125.59. 1,017,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,153. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$120.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$120.43. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$107.54 and a 12 month high of C$127.96. The stock has a market cap of $88.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,295 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total transaction of C$752,424.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,574 shares in the company, valued at C$785,772.60. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.79, for a total transaction of C$395,666.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 274 shares in the company, valued at C$32,822.46.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

