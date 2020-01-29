Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$122.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$122.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNR. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$123.15.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up C$2.12 on Wednesday, hitting C$125.59. 1,017,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,153. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$120.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$120.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion and a PE ratio of 20.32. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$107.54 and a 1 year high of C$127.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.71.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.79, for a total value of C$395,666.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 274 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,822.46. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total transaction of C$752,424.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$785,772.60.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.