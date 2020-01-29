Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Increased to C$140.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CNR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$119.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$135.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$123.15.

CNR traded up C$2.12 on Wednesday, hitting C$125.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,153. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$120.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$120.43. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$107.54 and a 1-year high of C$127.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $88.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,295 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total value of C$752,424.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$785,772.60. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.79, for a total value of C$395,666.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274 shares in the company, valued at C$32,822.46.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

