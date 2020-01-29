Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$120.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 4.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CNR. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. CSFB set a C$97.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$135.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$123.15.

TSE:CNR traded up C$2.12 on Wednesday, reaching C$125.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,153. The company has a market cap of $88.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$120.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$120.43. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$107.54 and a 12-month high of C$127.96.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total transaction of C$752,424.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$785,772.60. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.79, for a total transaction of C$395,666.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$32,822.46.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

